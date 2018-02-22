Cho-Liang LinBorn 29 January 1960
Cho-Liang Lin
1960-01-29
Biography
Cho-Liang Lin (Lin Cho-liang, Chinese: 林昭亮, born January 29, 1960), born in Hsinchu, Taiwan, is an American violinist who is renowned for his appearances as a soloist with major orchestras. "Musical America" named him its "Instrumentalist of the Year" in 2000. He founded the Taipei International Music Festival in 1997, the largest classical music festival in the history of Taiwan, performing to an indoor audience of over 53000.
Tracks
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Quintet for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos no. 11 (G.275), 2nd mvt; Allegro...
Sharon Robinson
Quintet for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos no. 11 (G.275), 2nd mvt; Allegro...
Quintet for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos no. 11 (G.275), 2nd mvt; Allegro...
String Quintet in E Major, Op 13 No 5
Sharon Robinson
String Quintet in E Major, Op 13 No 5
String Quintet in E Major, Op 13 No 5
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
2 Aug 2004
2
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
30 Jul 1999
30
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
23 Jul 1994
23
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
18 Aug 1989
18
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
13 Aug 1987
13
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
