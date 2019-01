Citizens! are a British indie rock band from London, formed in the summer of 2010. The band consists of Tom Burke (vocals), Thom Rhoades (guitar), Martyn Richmond (bass), Lawrence Diamond (keyboards) and Mike Evans (drums). Their debut album Here We Are was released by Kitsuné on 28 May 2012 in the UK / Europe and on 9 October 2012 in North America.

Lawrence James Diamond is the son of singer/songwriter Jim Diamond.