Blue Orchids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04wq2p1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62c562c9-f91d-4195-8924-86be20ab9d41
Blue Orchids Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Orchids are an English post-punk band formed in Manchester in 1979, when Martin Bramah decided to quit The Fall having recorded that band's debut album Live at the Witch Trials. Christened by Salford-based punk poet John Cooper Clarke the band recorded for Rough Trade and acted as backing band for the Velvet Underground's Nico before a 25-year period of intermittent activity and alternative identities.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blue Orchids Tracks
Sort by
Deep State
Blue Orchids
Deep State
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Deep State
Last played on
The Lad That Time Forgot
Blue Orchids
The Lad That Time Forgot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
The Lad That Time Forgot
Last played on
Get Bramah
Blue Orchids
Get Bramah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Get Bramah
Last played on
In The Acid Garden
Blue Orchids
In The Acid Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
In The Acid Garden
Last played on
Optical Sound (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 12/09/18)
Blue Orchids
Optical Sound (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 12/09/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Love Is A Wave (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 12/09/18)
Blue Orchids
Love Is A Wave (Marc Riley 6 Music Session 12/09/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Incandescent Artillery (6 Music Session 12/09/18)
Blue Orchids
Incandescent Artillery (6 Music Session 12/09/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Lancelot's Last Word
Blue Orchids
Lancelot's Last Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Lancelot's Last Word
Last played on
Work
Blue Orchids
Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Work
Last played on
No Looking Back (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
Blue Orchids
No Looking Back (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Sun Connection (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
Blue Orchids
Sun Connection (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Disney Boys
Blue Orchids
Disney Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Disney Boys
Last played on
A Year With No Head (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
Blue Orchids
A Year With No Head (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Bad Education (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
Blue Orchids
Bad Education (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Arise Europa
Blue Orchids
Arise Europa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Arise Europa
Last played on
Sun Connection - BBC Session 17/04/1982
Blue Orchids
Sun Connection - BBC Session 17/04/1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Sun Connection - BBC Session 17/04/1982
Last played on
Work Before The Moon Falls
Blue Orchids
Work Before The Moon Falls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Work Before The Moon Falls
Last played on
Skull Jam
Blue Orchids
Skull Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Skull Jam
Last played on
Hanging Man
Blue Orchids
Hanging Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq2p1.jpglink
Hanging Man
Last played on
Blue Orchids Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"He never took his foot off the gas": Guy Garvey on Mark E Smith
-
The Fall - I Can Hear The Grass Grow (Later Archive 2005)
-
The Fall - Blindness (Later Archive 2005)
-
“Once it’s got you, you never let go” – Stewart Lee on the music of The Fall
-
Sharon Horgan - "The Fall were pretty much the only band I listened to in the early 90s"
-
Marc Riley and Gideon Coe reflect on the death of Mark E. Smith
-
Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fall
-
Steve Hanley: Life In The Fall
Back to artist