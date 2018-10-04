Pauline OliverosAmerican composer and improviser. Born 30 May 1932. Died 24 November 2016
Pauline Oliveros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1932-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62c31c9d-d2d9-4b2a-9549-4be129e9559a
Pauline Oliveros Biography (Wikipedia)
Pauline Oliveros (May 30, 1932 – November 24, 2016) was an American composer, accordionist and a central figure in the development of experimental and post-war electronic art music.
She was a founding member of the San Francisco Tape Music Center in the 1960s, and served as its director. She taught music at Mills College, the University of California San Diego (UCSD), Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Oliveros authored books, formulated new music theories, and investigated new ways to focus attention on music including her concepts of "deep listening" and "sonic awareness". She was an Eyebeam resident.
Pauline Oliveros Performances & Interviews
- Modern Muses 22: Pauline Oliveros and Stuart Dempsterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ldd1z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ldd1z.jpg2016-12-14T11:52:00.000ZComposer Pauline Oliveros & trombonist Stuart Dempster discuss their life-long friendshiphttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ldd6c
Modern Muses 22: Pauline Oliveros and Stuart Dempster
Pauline Oliveros Tracks
Fragments/Fragmentos
Pauline Oliveros
Fragments/Fragmentos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fragments/Fragmentos
Last played on
Suiren
Pauline Oliveros
Suiren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suiren
Last played on
Arc Hive
Pauline Oliveros
Arc Hive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arc Hive
Last played on
Drifting Depths
Pauline Oliveros
Drifting Depths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drifting Depths
Last played on
Lear
Pauline Oliveros
Lear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lear
Last played on
Bottoms Up
Pauline Oliveros
Bottoms Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottoms Up
Last played on
The Wanderer
Pauline Oliveros
The Wanderer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wanderer
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
A Love Song
Pauline Oliveros
A Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Love Song
Last played on
Bye Bye Butterfly
Pauline Oliveros
Bye Bye Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye Bye Butterfly
Last played on
The Wheel of Time
Pauline Oliveros
The Wheel of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wheel of Time
Ensemble
Last played on
Crossing The Sands
Pauline Oliveros
Crossing The Sands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing The Sands
Last played on
Horse Sings From Cloud
Pauline Oliveros
Horse Sings From Cloud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse Sings From Cloud
Last played on
In Memoriam Mr. Whitney
Pauline Oliveros
In Memoriam Mr. Whitney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Memoriam Mr. Whitney
Choir
Last played on
Duo For Accordion and Bandoneon
Pauline Oliveros
Duo For Accordion and Bandoneon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duo For Accordion and Bandoneon
Last played on
The Tuning Meditation
Pauline Oliveros
The Tuning Meditation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tuning Meditation
Last played on
Cows, Cows, Cows!
Pauline Oliveros
Cows, Cows, Cows!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cows, Cows, Cows!
Last played on
Sound Patterns
Pauline Oliveros
Sound Patterns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyw52.jpglink
Sound Patterns
Last played on
To Valerie Solanas and Marilyn Monroe in Recognition of their Desperation
Pauline Oliveros
To Valerie Solanas and Marilyn Monroe in Recognition of their Desperation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye Bye Butterfly
Pauline Oliveros
Bye Bye Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye Bye Butterfly
Last played on
V of IV
Pauline Oliveros
V of IV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
V of IV
Not Very Deep Hockets
Pauline Oliveros
Not Very Deep Hockets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Very Deep Hockets
Dream Time
Pauline Oliveros
Dream Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Time
The Fool's Circle
Pauline Oliveros
The Fool's Circle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fool's Circle
Last played on
Suiren
Pauline Oliveros
Suiren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suiren
Last played on
Horse Sings from Cloud (Part 1)
Pauline Oliveros
Horse Sings from Cloud (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse Sings from Cloud (Part 1)
Last played on
Tuning Meditation for massed choirs (Recorded Live at the Deep∞Minimalism Festival, St John's Smith Square, 2016) (feat. Vocal Constructivists)
Pauline Oliveros
Tuning Meditation for massed choirs (Recorded Live at the Deep∞Minimalism Festival, St John's Smith Square, 2016) (feat. Vocal Constructivists)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calluna Vulgaris
Else Olsen Storesund, Pauline Oliveros, Lisa Dillan & Øyvind Storesund
Calluna Vulgaris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calluna Vulgaris
Last played on
Fool's Circle
Pauline Oliveros
Fool's Circle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fool's Circle
Last played on
Lear
Pauline Oliveros
Lear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lear
Last played on
Sound Patterns
The Vocal Constructivists
Sound Patterns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound Patterns
Performer
Last played on
Greetings
Pauline Oliveros
Greetings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greetings
Last played on
Grains
Pauline Oliveros
Grains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grains
Last played on
Poem of Change (extract)
Pauline Oliveros
Poem of Change (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poem of Change (extract)
Performer
Last played on
