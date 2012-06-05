Death by StereoUS hardcore punk band. Formed 1996
Death by Stereo
1996
Death by Stereo Biography (Wikipedia)
Death by Stereo (also referred to as D. B. S.) is an American hardcore punk band formed in Orange County, California circa 1998 by frontman Efrem Schulz. They are well known for their energetic performances and intricate guitar work. Their name can be attributed to the 1987 horror film The Lost Boys, in which Corey Haim speaks the line.
Death by Stereo has released six full-length studio albums and one live album. Their most recent studio album, Black Sheep of the American Dream, was released on April 24, 2012 in the United States. They also have a DVD in the works.
Death by Stereo Tracks
Something's Changing
Death by Stereo
Something's Changing
Something's Changing
I Sing For You
Death by Stereo
I Sing For You
I Sing For You
The Ballad Of Sid Dynamite
Death by Stereo
The Ballad Of Sid Dynamite
The Ballad Of Sid Dynamite
