The Television Personalities (sometimes abbreviated as T.V.P.s) are an English post-punk band formed in 1977 by London singer-songwriter Dan Treacy. Their varied, volatile and long career encompasses post punk, neo-psychedelia and indie pop; the only constant being Treacy's deadpan lyrics and deliberately amateurish musical style. Present and former members include Chelsea childhood mates 'Slaughter Joe' Joe Foster, one time best friend Ed Ball (early line-up, later briefly) and Jowe Head (ex-Swell Maps), with Jeffrey Bloom from 1983-94. The threesome of Dan, Jowe and Jeff is considered by many to be the band's definitive line-up). Although prolific, the Television Personalities are best known for their early single "Part Time Punks", second and fourth albums, as well as the critically acclaimed Privilege and Closer to God LPs.

Despite their relatively minor commercial success (their third album was sardonically titled They Could Have Been Bigger than the Beatles), the Television Personalities are highly regarded by critics and have been widely influential, especially on the C86 generation, on many of the bands signed to Creation Records in the 1990s, and on American artists such as Pavement and MGMT. Treacy's unconventional but dryly witty and culture infused lyrics, have lead to his reputation as a seminal and iconic figure within the independent music scene.