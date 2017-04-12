Engelbert HumperdinckSinger. Born 2 May 1936
Engelbert Humperdinck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5rr.jpg
1936-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62c28bc0-f696-4c50-8e54-5f8e9120bdb8
Engelbert Humperdinck Biography (Wikipedia)
Engelbert Humperdinck (born Arnold George Dorsey; 2 May 1936) is an English pop singer. Humperdinck has been described as "one of the finest middle-of-the-road balladeers around." His singles "Release Me" and "The Last Waltz" both topped the UK music charts in 1967, and sold more than a million copies each. In North America, he also had chart successes with "After the Lovin'" (1976) and "This Moment in Time" (1979). He has sold more than 150 million records worldwide.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Engelbert Humperdinck Performances & Interviews
- Englebert Humperdinck: "I warm up my voice by yodelling."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053nq5x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053nq5x.jpg2017-05-22T14:55:00.000ZEnglebert shares his secret to singing success with Steve and talks about his new single.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053np6z
Englebert Humperdinck: "I warm up my voice by yodelling."
- 'It was very hard for people to say at the beginning...'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br5rr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br5rr.jpg2016-04-12T10:42:00.000ZEngelbert Humperdinck talks about his infamous namehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qtkkv
'It was very hard for people to say at the beginning...'
- Engelbert Humperdinck Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01whct0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01whct0.jpg2014-03-30T14:41:00.000ZEngelbert sings two songs live in the studio for Sir Terryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01whf2d
Engelbert Humperdinck Live in Session
Engelbert Humperdinck Tracks
Sort by
A Man Without Love
Engelbert Humperdinck
A Man Without Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
A Man Without Love
Last played on
Release Me
Engelbert Humperdinck
Release Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051xdm1.jpglink
Release Me
Last played on
There Goes My Everything
Engelbert Humperdinck
There Goes My Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
There Goes My Everything
Last played on
Christmas Song (I'm Not Dreaming of a White Christmas)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Christmas Song (I'm Not Dreaming of a White Christmas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Just The Way You Are
Engelbert Humperdinck
Just The Way You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Just The Way You Are
Last played on
Please Come Home for Christmas
Engelbert Humperdinck
Please Come Home for Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Please Come Home for Christmas
Last played on
Silently Falls The Snow
Engelbert Humperdinck
Silently Falls The Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Silently Falls The Snow
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Engelbert Humperdinck
I'll Be Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Last played on
Around The Christmas Tree
Engelbert Humperdinck
Around The Christmas Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Around The Christmas Tree
Last played on
Spanish Eyes
Engelbert Humperdinck
Spanish Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Spanish Eyes
Last played on
Quando
Engelbert Humperdinck
Quando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Quando
Last played on
The Hungry Years
Engelbert Humperdinck
The Hungry Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
The Hungry Years
Last played on
Winter World Of Love
Engelbert Humperdinck
Winter World Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
My Wife The Dancer
Engelbert Humperdinck
My Wife The Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
My Wife The Dancer
Last played on
Quando, Quando, Quando
Engelbert Humperdinck
Quando, Quando, Quando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Quando, Quando, Quando
Last played on
Every Breath You Take
Engelbert Humperdinck
Every Breath You Take
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Every Breath You Take
Last played on
The Last Waltz
Engelbert Humperdinck
The Last Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Waltz
Performer
Last played on
When There's No You
Engelbert Humperdinck
When There's No You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
When There's No You
Last played on
Please Release me
Engelbert Humperdinck
Please Release me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Please Release me
Last played on
The Last Waltz
Engelbert Humperdinck
The Last Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
The Last Waltz
Last played on
Playlists featuring Engelbert Humperdinck
Latest Engelbert Humperdinck News
Engelbert Humperdinck Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist