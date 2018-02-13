PolytechnicFormed 2004. Disbanded 2008
Polytechnic
2004
Polytechnic Biography
Polytechnic were an English indie-rock band based in Chorlton-cum-Hardy in Manchester.
Polytechnic Tracks
Cold Hearted Buiness (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2007)
Raincheck (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2007)
Polling Card (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2007)
Man Overboard (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2007)
Pep
Man Overboard
Won't You Come Around
Cold Hearted Business
