Bea Wain
1917-04-30
Bea Wain Biography (Wikipedia)
Beatrice Ruth Wain (April 30, 1917 – August 19, 2017) was an American Big Band-era singer and radio personality born in the Bronx, New York City. She had a number of hits with Larry Clinton and his Orchestra. After her marriage she and her husband became involved in radio, helming a show titled "Mr. and Mrs. Music".
My Reverie
Larry Clinton Orchestra & Bea Wain
My Reverie
My Reverie
Performer
I Double Dare You
Larry Clinton
I Double Dare You
I Double Dare You
The Dipsy Doodle
Larry Clinton & Bea Wain
The Dipsy Doodle
The Dipsy Doodle
Performer
My Reverie
Bea Wain
My Reverie
My Reverie
Dancing In The Dark
Bea Wain
Dancing In The Dark
Dancing In The Dark
You Started Something
Bea Wain
You Started Something
You Started Something
My Reverie
Bea Wain
My Reverie
My Reverie
Our Love Affair
Bea Wain
Our Love Affair
Our Love Affair
Ev'ry Time
Bea Wain
Ev'ry Time
Ev'ry Time
