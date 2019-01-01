Ben MillsBorn 1 March 1980
Benjamin Collett Mills is a British singer who finished in third place on the third series of The X Factor in 2006.
After the show, Mills signed a five-album record deal with SonyBMG. His debut album, Picture of You, was released on 12 March 2007, the same date as the debut album from X Factor runner-up Ray Quinn. His debut single was advertised as "Beside You" and set to be released on 5 March 2007, but it was pulled by the record company at the last minute. The reason given was to concentrate on album sales.
