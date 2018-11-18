Diana Jones is an American singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones's career gained wider critical acclaim in 2006 with the release of her album, My Remembrance of You. The album made a number of critics end-of-the-year "best of" lists. The Chicago Tribune rated the album as the "best country recording of 2006" and described Jones as "an Americana gem", whose sound rides "an old-timey vibe that never sounds fussy, ... in a voice subtly shaded by the high lonesome sound."

Jones has also won a number of songwriting competitions including the venerable "New Folk" competition at the 2006 Kerrville Folk Festival. Her song "Pony" was nominated as "Song of the Year" by the North American Folk Alliance, and Jones herself was nominated as "Emerging Artist of the Year" for 2006.