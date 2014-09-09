Rudolf SieczyńskiBorn 23 February 1879. Died 5 May 1952
Rudolf Sieczyński
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1879-02-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62bd99ed-a51f-4ae2-a43f-fbd808a0cedd
Rudolf Sieczyński Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Sieczyński (1879, Vienna – 1952, Vienna) was an Austrian composer of Polish ancestry. His fame today rests almost exclusively on the nostalgic Viennese song Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (Vienna, City of My Dreams), whose melody and lyrics he wrote in 1914. A well-known recording was made in 1957 by Elisabeth Schwarzkopf with Otto Ackermann conducting the Philharmonia Orchestra. The song was featured in the soundtrack of the Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume, Op 1
Rudolf Sieczyński
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume, Op 1
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume, Op 1
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (feat. Rudolf Sieczyński)
Richard Tauber
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (feat. Rudolf Sieczyński)
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume (feat. Rudolf Sieczyński)
