TOKOLOSH (always written in capitals) are a Greater Manchester based band formed in 2011 and made up of singer and guitarist Liam Frost, keyboard players Christian and Nicky Madden from The Earlies, bassist Nathan Sudders from The Whip and drummer Richard Young.

