Invocation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62ba5f32-e821-477f-8a7d-3af15d1cf810
Invocation Tracks
Sort by
In Thousand Thoughts Of Love And Thee
Thomas Linley, Invocation & Timothy Roberts
In Thousand Thoughts Of Love And Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Thousand Thoughts Of Love And Thee
Composer
Director
Ode To The Memory Of Italian Virtuosi
Henry Harington, Timothy Roberts & Invocation
Ode To The Memory Of Italian Virtuosi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ode To The Memory Of Italian Virtuosi
Composer
Performer
Enchanting Harmonist
Henry Harington, Invocation & Timothy Roberts
Enchanting Harmonist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enchanting Harmonist
Composer
Director
Could He Whom My Dissembled Rigour Grieves
William Jackson
Could He Whom My Dissembled Rigour Grieves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Could He Whom My Dissembled Rigour Grieves
Director
Live in Thine Eyes For Ever Plays
William Jackson
Live in Thine Eyes For Ever Plays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live in Thine Eyes For Ever Plays
Director
Fly To My Aid, O Mighty Love
Thomas (1) Linley, Timothy Roberts & Invocation
Fly To My Aid, O Mighty Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly To My Aid, O Mighty Love
Composer
Performer
Invocation Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist