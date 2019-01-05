Yvonne EllimanBorn 29 December 1951
Yvonne Elliman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr4x.jpg
1951-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62b9eb3e-c470-462d-8d63-9b6cbac13d62
Yvonne Elliman Biography (Wikipedia)
Yvonne Marianne Elliman (born December 29, 1951) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who performed for four years in the first cast of Jesus Christ Superstar. She scored a number of hits in the 1970s and achieved a US #1 hit with "If I Can't Have You", the song also was #9 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Her cover of Barbara Lewis's "Hello Stranger" went to #1 on Adult Contemporary chart, and " Love Me" was also #5, giving her 3 top 10 singles. After a long hiatus in the 1980s and 1990s, during which time she dedicated herself to her family, she made a comeback album as a singer-songwriter in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yvonne Elliman Tracks
Sort by
If I Can't Have You
Yvonne Elliman
If I Can't Have You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13hk.jpglink
If I Can't Have You
Last played on
I Don't Know How To Love Him
Yvonne Elliman
I Don't Know How To Love Him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13hk.jpglink
I Don't Know How To Love Him
Last played on
I Can't Get You Outta My Mind
Yvonne Elliman
I Can't Get You Outta My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13hk.jpglink
I Can't Get You Outta My Mind
Last played on
Love Me
Yvonne Elliman
Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z13hk.jpglink
Love Me
Last played on
Yvonne Elliman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist