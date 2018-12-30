Kate Rusby
Kate Rusby Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Anna Rusby (born 4 December 1973) is an English folk singer-songwriter from Penistone, Barnsley. Sometimes called the "Barnsley Nightingale", she has headlined various British national folk festivals, and is one of the best known contemporary English folk singers. In 2001 The Guardian described her as "a superstar of the British acoustic scene." In 2007 the BBC website described her as "The first lady of young folkies". She is one of the few folk singers to have been nominated for the Mercury Prize.
Kate Rusby Performances & Interviews
Kate Rusby and Damien O'Kane play 'Hunter moon' live in the In Tune studio. 2016-10-17
Kate Rusby sings to the moon live on In Tune
Live in session on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show with Damien O'Kane on guitar 2016-07-11
Kate Rusby sings Hunter Moon
Live in session on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show with Damien O'Kane on guitar 2016-07-10
Kate Rusby sings Benjamin Bowmaneer
Live in session on The Durbervilles Folk & Roots Show with Damien O'Kane on guitar 2016-07-10
Kate Rusby sings Three Jolly Fishermen
Kate Rusby Tracks
Cornish Wassailing
Kate Rusby
Cornish Wassailing
Cornish Wassailing
Last played on
The Village Green Preservation Society
Kate Rusby
The Village Green Preservation Society
Deck The Halls
Kate Rusby
Deck The Halls
Deck The Halls
Last played on
The Holly and The Ivy
Kate Rusby
The Holly and The Ivy
The Holly and The Ivy
Last played on
Awake, Arise Good Christians
Kate Rusby
Awake, Arise Good Christians
Awake, Arise Good Christians
Last played on
Santa Never Brings Me a Banjo
Kate Rusby
Santa Never Brings Me a Banjo
Wandering Soul
Kate Rusby
Wandering Soul
Wandering Soul
Last played on
Sweet Bells
Kate Rusby
Sweet Bells
Sweet Bells
Last played on
Sweet Shining Bells
Kate Rusby
Sweet Shining Bells
Sweet Shining Bells
Last played on
The Frost Is All Over
Kate Rusby
The Frost Is All Over
The Frost Is All Over
Last played on
Let It Snow
Kate Rusby
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Last played on
Hark Hark
Kate Rusby
Hark Hark
Hark Hark
Last played on
First Tree in the Greenwood
Kate Rusby
First Tree in the Greenwood
Cranbrook
Kate Rusby
Cranbrook
Cranbrook
Last played on
Wassailing
Kate Rusby
Wassailing
Wassailing
Last played on
The Christmas Goose
Kate Rusby
The Christmas Goose
The Christmas Goose
Last played on
Yorkshire Merry Christmas
Kate Rusby
Yorkshire Merry Christmas
Yorkshire Merry Christmas
Last played on
All Over Again (feat. Kate Rusby)
Ronan Keating
All Over Again (feat. Kate Rusby)
All Over Again (feat. Kate Rusby)
Last played on
Little Jack Frost
Kate Rusby
Little Jack Frost
Little Jack Frost
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg5j5v/acts/amgn5v
Hyde Park
2015-09-13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p032f3gc.jpg
13
Sep
2015
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015 Hyde Park
Hyde Park
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edh2mb
Cardiff
2015-04-22
22
Apr
2015
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2015 Cardiff
Cardiff
Radio 2 In Concert: Kate Rusby
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecg2fx
London
2012-10-18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p010024g.jpg
18
Oct
2012
Radio 2 In Concert: Kate Rusby London
London
