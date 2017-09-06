Sean O'HaganBorn 20 April 1959
Sean O'Hagan (born 1960 or 1961) is an Irish multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and arranger who leads the avant-pop band the High Llamas, which he founded in 1992. He is also known for being one half of the duo Microdisney and for his work with the English-French band Stereolab.
Here's To The Life Of The Library
Sean O'Hagan
Here's To The Life Of The Library
Here's To The Life Of The Library
Basil Pelynne
Sean O'Hagan
Basil Pelynne
Basil Pelynne
Show Stop Hip Hop
The High Llamas
Show Stop Hip Hop
Show Stop Hip Hop
