Guillaume Le Rouge (G. Le Rouge or W(illelmus) de Rouge; fl. 1450-1465) was a Netherlands musician of the Burgundian school.[citation needed] He took a position at the court of Charles d'Orleans, serving in the chapel from 1451 to 1465. One song remains of his compositions, Se je fais duel je n’en ouis mais.

