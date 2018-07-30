Guillaume le RougeBorn 1430. Died 1465
Guillaume le Rouge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1430
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62aad2fc-8d47-437d-805f-3fbc3e04dc64
Guillaume le Rouge Biography (Wikipedia)
Guillaume Le Rouge (G. Le Rouge or W(illelmus) de Rouge; fl. 1450-1465) was a Netherlands musician of the Burgundian school.[citation needed] He took a position at the court of Charles d'Orleans, serving in the chapel from 1451 to 1465. One song remains of his compositions, Se je fais duel je n’en ouis mais.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guillaume le Rouge Tracks
Sort by
Stella celi extirpavit / [So ys empreutid]
Guillaume le Rouge
Stella celi extirpavit / [So ys empreutid]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stella celi extirpavit / [So ys empreutid]
Last played on
Back to artist