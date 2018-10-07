John DanyelBorn 1564. Died 1626
John Danyel
1564
John Danyel Biography (Wikipedia)
John Danyel or John Daniel (Baptized 6 November 1564 – c. 1626) was an English lute player and songwriter. He was born in Wellow, Somerset, and was the younger brother of poet Samuel Daniel. His surviving works include "Coy Daphne Fled", about the nymph Daphne and her fate, and "Like as the lute delights".
Sample lyrics from "Like as the lute delights":
Daniel held some offices at court, and was the author of Songs for the Lute, Viol and Voice (1606).
John Danyel Tracks
Can doleful notes?
Mrs Anne Grene Her Leaves Be Greene
Eyes, look no more
Like as the lute delights
Fancy for two lutes
Ensemble
Passymeasure Galliard
Like as the lute
Rosa
