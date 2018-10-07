John Danyel or John Daniel (Baptized 6 November 1564 – c. 1626) was an English lute player and songwriter. He was born in Wellow, Somerset, and was the younger brother of poet Samuel Daniel. His surviving works include "Coy Daphne Fled", about the nymph Daphne and her fate, and "Like as the lute delights".

Sample lyrics from "Like as the lute delights":

Daniel held some offices at court, and was the author of Songs for the Lute, Viol and Voice (1606).