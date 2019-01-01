Karl FarkasAustrian actor & cabaret performer. Born 28 October 1893. Died 16 May 1971
Karl Farkas
Karl Farkas Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Farkas (28 October 1893 – 16 May 1971) was an Austrian actor and cabaret performer.
