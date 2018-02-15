Charlotte Cardin (born November 9, 1994) is a Canadian pop, electro and jazz singer-songwriter from Montreal, Quebec. Cardin began her career as a model at the age of 15, where she appeared in numerous advertising campaigns such as Barilà.

A Top 4 finalist in the first season of the TVA singing competition La Voix in 2013, later the same year she was featured on Garou's album Au milieu de ma vie as a duet vocalist on the single "Du vent, des mots". On March 1, 2014, she appeared on the sister series The Voice: la plus belle voix in France to perform the song with Garou, a judge on that edition.

She released her solo debut EP, Big Boy, in 2016 on Cult Nation Records. The EP featured songs in both English and French. She was a shortlisted SOCAN Songwriting Prize finalist in the French division for her song "Les échardes", and the title track "Big Boy" was playlisted on CBC Radio 2 and charted on the Radio 2 Top 20. She made an appearance on the talk show Tout le monde en parle to discuss her mini-album in November 2016.