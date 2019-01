PWR BTTM (pronounced Power Bottom) are an American queer punk duo formed in 2013 at Bard College by Liv Bruce and Ben Hopkins. The duo's debut album, Ugly Cherries, was released in 2015. Their second studio album, Pageant, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. Pageant's release was preceded by sexual abuse allegations against Ben Hopkins, which led to the duo being dropped by both Polyvinyl and Big Scary Monsters. PWR BTTM has denied the allegations.