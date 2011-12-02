gay against youFormed 2005. Disbanded 2009
gay against you
2005
gay against you Biography (Wikipedia)
gay against you (stylised in lower case; sometimes abbreviated GVsY) were an electronic music duo from Glasgow, Scotland, made up of high school friends Joseph Howe (aka Oats Soda; b. 1983, Perth, Scotland) and Lachlann Rattray (aka Mr. Big Softie; b. 1983, Natal, South Africa).
gay against you Tracks
Niels Bohr
Pencils
