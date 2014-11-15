Roderick Victor Gaskin, born The Bronx, New York, November 23, 1934 and was a jazz bassist. He died on July 14, 2012 in Frederiksted, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Gaskin moved to Los Angeles in 1962 and started playing with Paul Horn and Red Mitchell before going on to become one of many bass players for the Jazz Crusaders. He also recorded with Curtis Amy and Dupree Bolton, before becoming a part of the West Coast jazz scene, accompanying Buddy Collette, Shelly Manne, and Bud Shank.

Between 1966 and 1970, he was a member of Cannonball Adderley's groups, and in 1970 recorded with Duke Ellington's octet, quintet, quartet and trio.

He started playing with the Billy Taylor Trio in the late 1970s, continuing until 1993, as well as with Johnny Hartman and Hank Jones.

Between 1994 to 2001 Victor Gaskin was in Singapore and performed regularly at The Four Seasons Hotel with Boni de Souza & Friends for the iconic Sunday Jazz Brunch - They were the pioneers of the Sunday Jazz Brunch scene in Singapore setting the trend for other Hotel offerings of the similar concept for years to come. During Victor's stay in SIngapore he was also featured on 2 jazz albums produced by Boni de Souza, The first a latin jazz infused CD featured Wendy Low on Flute, Boni de Souza on piano, Victor Gaskin on Double Bass and Sanip Ismail on Drums. The second and more definitive offering was