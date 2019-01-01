황찬성Born 11 February 1990
황찬성
1990-02-11
Hwang Chan-sung (Korean: 황찬성, born February 11, 1990), also known mononymously as Chansung, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper and actor. He is a member of the Korean boy band 2PM. Chansung made his debut as an actor in the 2006 comedy series Unstoppable High Kick, and since then has gone on to star in the Japanese drama Kaitō Royale (2011) and 7th Grade Civil Servant (2013).
