John Mooney
Born 3 April 1955
John Mooney
1955-04-03
John Mooney Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mooney (born April 3, 1955) is an American blues guitarist and singer based in New Orleans, Louisiana. He has developed a unique music style by combining Delta blues, with the funky second line beat of New Orleans. As a guitarist, he is especially known for his slide guitar work.
Dry Spell Blues
