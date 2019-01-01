Reece Mastin (born 24 November 1994) is an English-born Australian singer and songwriter who won the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011. Mastin subsequently signed with Sony Music Australia. His debut single "Good Night" reached number one in Australia and New Zealand, and became Sony Music Australia's fastest selling digital single. Mastin's self-titled debut album debuted at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified double platinum. His second studio album Beautiful Nightmare (2012) included the hit singles "Shut Up & Kiss Me" and "Shout It Out", the latter became Mastin's second number-one single in Australia. "Good Night" and "Shout It Out" earned him two ARIA No. 1 Chart Awards. In 2015, Mastin parted ways with Sony and signed with independent label Social Family Records. His third studio album Change Colours was released in October 2015, and debuted at number 12. In 2018, Reece released a new EP titled Suitcase of Stories under the name MASTIN.