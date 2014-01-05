Josh MacraeRoger Taylor/Queen producer. Born 1964
Joshua J. Macrae (born 1964 in Tel Aviv, Israel) is an English drummer and record producer. He was the drummer of Roger Taylor's band The Cross. and went on to co-produce some of Taylor's solo albums, played drums at Roger Taylor's solo concerts and worked with Queen on several occasions in the studio from 1992.
