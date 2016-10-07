Waldo (born Marko Reijonen, 1967) is a Finnish Eurodance musician. His solo hits, sang in Jamaican accent, are "It's About Time" and "Feel So Good" in 1995. The number of sales of the album "It's About Time" was certified as gold record in Finland in 1996. Waldo has also written songs for different artists such as Christian Forss.

After 1998 Waldo has been a lead singer and songwriter of his band Waldo's People. They represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009 in Moscow, Russia with Lose Control. The group won qualification to the final as the jury's selected qualifier from the first semi-final. In the final however, they finished 25th and last place, scoring 22 points.

Marko Reijonen owns two clothing shops in Sello and Myyrmanni called Waldo's Clothing.