Buddy JohnsonBorn 10 January 1915. Died 9 February 1977
Buddy Johnson
Buddy Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Woodrow Wilson "Buddy" Johnson (January 10, 1915 – February 9, 1977) was an American jump blues pianist and bandleader active from the 1930s through the 1960s. His songs were often performed by his sister Ella Johnson, most notably "Since I Fell for You", which became a jazz standard.
Real Fine Frame
