Los Bukis ("The Bukis", buki translates as Little Kid in Yaqui language) was a Mexican music band from Ario de Rosales, Michoacán. Considered to be the most successful and beloved band in the musica popular Mexicana. In 1975 the band was founded by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís. Their first song was Falso Amor ("False love") and its style became popular in all of Latin America. Marco Antonio wrote the songs; the album "Me Volvi A Acordar De Ti" in the year of 1986 sold one million records in just a few weeks after its launch earning the album "diamond" status. A prize that only big-time artists at that time like The Beatles and Michael Jackson had achieved.

Marco Antonio Solís also wrote and produced albums for artists such as Marisela, Rocío Dúrcal, Beatriz Adriana, Lucero, El Pegasso de Emilio Reyna (now using the name El Pega Pega) and María Sorté. After years of a success with "Los Bukis", Marco decided to pursue a solo career. An agreement was made with the remaining band members, both parties agreed to not make any use of the name buki. The remaining members formed a new band called Los Mismos ("The Same Ones") as in "the same members of Los Bukis".