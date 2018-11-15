The Zutons are an English indie rock band, formed in 2001 in Liverpool.

They released their debut album, Who Killed...... The Zutons? in May 2004 and achieved chart success with "Why Won't You Give Me Your Love?" and "Valerie", both taken from their second studio album Tired of Hanging Around in 2006. Both singles reached number 9 in the UK Singles Chart. "Valerie" was later covered by Mark Ronson (with the lead vocals provided by Amy Winehouse), who took the song to number 2 in 2007.

The band quietly disbanded in 2009 with no announcement. They reunited September 2016 for a one-off show billed as "probably [the] last ever" in celebration of their friend, actor and former Tramp Attack frontman Kristian Ealey. The band remained in contact and in November 2018 announced a tour in spring 2019, to play their debut album.