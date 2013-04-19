JockoBorn 8 March 1918. Died 15 July 2000
Jocko
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/628be270-e940-45dc-98b0-b86183154c46
Jocko Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas "Jocko" Henderson (March 8, 1918 – July 15, 2000) was an American radio disc jockey, businessman, and hip hop music pioneer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jocko Tracks
Sort by
Rhythm talk
Jocko
Rhythm talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhythm talk
Last played on
Jocko Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist