Benji B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/628ad709-95c6-4edf-8cca-7e9c261ed675
Benji B Biography (Wikipedia)
Benji B is a British DJ and radio presenter. He presents a weekly radio show on BBC Radio 1 in the 1 am – 3 am slot Wednesday nights / Thursday mornings previously inhabited by Mary Anne Hobbs. He also previously presented a weekly radio show called Deviation on Couleur 3 a national Swiss radio station. He is a co-producer on Kanye West's track 'Fade' from his Life of Pablo album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benji B Performances & Interviews
- ‘Frank Ocean taught me how to turn emotions into poetic madness’ - Rayehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4vm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4vm.jpg2016-09-23T12:41:00.000ZListen to Raye, Benji B and the artist himself talking about his work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048t1m5
‘Frank Ocean taught me how to turn emotions into poetic madness’ - Raye
- Benji B Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg12y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg12y.jpg2014-04-15T13:14:00.000ZBenji B's Alarm Call for Rob Da Bankhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xg14f
Benji B Alarm Call
Benji B Tracks
Sort by
In Common
Alicia Keys
In Common
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6n8.jpglink
In Common
Last played on
Benji B DJ Set (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 6 August 2017)
Benji B
Benji B DJ Set (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 6 August 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Common (Benji B Carnival Remix)
Alicia Keys
In Common (Benji B Carnival Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6n8.jpglink
In Common (Benji B Carnival Remix)
Last played on
Fade (Benji B Edit)
Kanye West
Fade (Benji B Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Fade (Benji B Edit)
Last played on
Rico Suave (Benji B edit)
Jay Dee
Rico Suave (Benji B edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rico Suave (Benji B edit)
Performer
Last played on
Uptown Funk (BB Disco Dub Mix) (feat. Bruno Mars)
Mark Ronson
Uptown Funk (BB Disco Dub Mix) (feat. Bruno Mars)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w494w.jpglink
Uptown Funk (BB Disco Dub Mix) (feat. Bruno Mars)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-05T03:29:08
5
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
Benji B Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist