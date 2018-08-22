Benji B is a British DJ and radio presenter. He presents a weekly radio show on BBC Radio 1 in the 1 am – 3 am slot Wednesday nights / Thursday mornings previously inhabited by Mary Anne Hobbs. He also previously presented a weekly radio show called Deviation on Couleur 3 a national Swiss radio station. He is a co-producer on Kanye West's track 'Fade' from his Life of Pablo album.