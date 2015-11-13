Nik Kershaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas David Kershaw (born 1 March 1958) is an English singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
Kershaw came to prominence in the mid 1980s as a solo artist, releasing eight singles that entered the Top 40 charts in the UK during the 1980s, including "Wouldn't It Be Good", "Dancing Girls", "I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", "Human Racing", "The Riddle", "Wide Boy", "Don Quixote" and "When a Heart Beats". His 62 weeks on the UK Singles Chart through 1984 and 1985 beat all other solo artists. Kershaw appeared at the dual-venue concert Live Aid in 1985 and has also penned a number of hits for other artists, including a UK number-one single in 1991 for Chesney Hawkes, "The One and Only".
- Nik Kershaw chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rd1kd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rd1kd.jpg2014-02-02T09:25:00.000ZNik Kershaw joins Sara to remember his time in the 80's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rd1l0
Nik Kershaw chats with Sara Cox
Nik Kershaw Tracks
Sort by
The Riddle
I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me
Wouldn't It Be Good
Dancing Girls
Latest Nik Kershaw News
Nik Kershaw Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Level 42 Live Session
-
Toyah: "For some reason the 80's just really resonates with the younger audiences"
-
Paul Young: Fans 'connected' to George Michael's voice
-
Level 42 Live In Session
-
Mark King is today's Legend in Your Own Lunchtime
-
Mark King: In Conversation
-
Johnny Hates Jazz Live in Session
-
Level 42's Mark King chats to Mark Goodier
-
Paul Young - Interview
-
Mark King of Level 42 talks to Simon Mayo