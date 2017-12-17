Egil HarderBorn 7 April 1917. Died 7 April 1997
Egil Harder
1917-04-07
Egil Harder Biography (Wikipedia)
Egil Georg Harder (7 April 1917 – 7 April 1997) was a Danish composer.
Egil Harder Tracks
Juletraeet Med Sin Pynt (The Christmas Tree With Its Decorations)
Music Arranger
