DimensionMexico, Progressive Metal. Formed 1999
Dimension
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/62848b35-6e4c-44bc-8e96-44d673bb585d
Dimension Tracks
Sort by
Desire
Sub Focus
Desire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06wp47v.jpglink
Desire
Last played on
UK
Dimension
UK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mzhh8.jpglink
UK
Last played on
Pull Me Under
Dimension
Pull Me Under
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2q0.jpglink
Pull Me Under
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Dimension
Arch 187, Brighton, UK
8
Mar
2019
Dimension, Andy C, Sub Focus, SASASAS and My Nu Leng
Splott Market, Cardiff, UK
7
Aug
2019
Dimension, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
Dimension Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist