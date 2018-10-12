Dimension, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, Boy Azooga, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)

Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK