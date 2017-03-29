Meg HutchinsonBorn 1978
Meg Hutchinson
1978
Meg Hutchinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Meg Hutchinson (born 1978, in South Egremont, Massachusetts) is an American folk singer-songwriter. Originally from rural western-most Massachusetts, Hutchinson is now based in the Boston area. Influences include poet Mary Oliver, songwriter Shawn Colvin, and mood maker David Gray.[citation needed] She has won numerous songwriting awards in the US, Ireland and UK, including recognition from John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Billboard Song Contest and prestigious competitions at Merlefest, NewSong, Kerrville, Falcon Ridge, Telluride Bluegrass and Rocky Mountain Folks festivals.
She has been described as delivering "music as powerful as it is gentle".
Meg Hutchinson Tracks
Over The Rainbow
Over The Rainbow
Hard to Change
Hard to Change
Full Of Light
Full Of Light
Travel In
Travel In
Let’s Go
Let’s Go
Beyond That
Beyond That
Safe
Safe
Making You a Place
Born in Time
Born in Time
Gatekeeper
Gatekeeper
See Me Now
See Me Now
Something Else
Something Else
Yellow Room
Yellow Room
Hopeful Things
Hopeful Things
Being Happy
Being Happy
