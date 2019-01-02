Tommy Genesis
Tommy Genesis Biography (Wikipedia)
Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, known by her stage name Tommy Genesis, is a Canadian rapper, model and visual artist. In 2016, Dazed magazine described her as "the internet's most rebellious underground rap queen". Her music incorporates experimental style and often sexual verses. Her debut album titled Tommy Genesis was released in November 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Genesis Tracks
Bad Boy
Tommy Genesis
Bad Boy
Bad Boy
Play With It
Tommy Genesis
Play With It
Play With It
Lucky
Tommy Genesis
Lucky
Lucky
Tommy
Tommy Genesis
Tommy
Tommy
Upcoming Events
20
Feb
2019
Tommy Genesis
Oslo Hackney, London, UK
