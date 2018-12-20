Mike RatledgeBorn 6 May 1943
Mike Ratledge
1943-05-06
Mike Ratledge Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Roland "Mike" Ratledge (born 6 May 1943) is a British musician. A part of the Canterbury scene, he was a long-time member of Soft Machine.
Mike Ratledge Tracks
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Ivor Cutler
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Ivor Cutler
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Last played on
Lament for the valley
Mike Ratledge
Lament for the valley
Lament for the valley
Last played on
The Man Who Waved at Trains
Mike Ratledge
The Man Who Waved at Trains
The Man Who Waved at Trains
Last played on
Song For Insane Times
Kevin Ayers
Song For Insane Times
Song For Insane Times
Last played on
Strangest Scene (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
Soft Machine
Strangest Scene (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
Strangest Scene (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
Last played on
Riddles Of The Sphinx: Sequence 8
Denys Irving, Mike Ratledge & Mike Ratledge
Riddles Of The Sphinx: Sequence 8
Riddles Of The Sphinx: Sequence 8
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-13T04:07:15
13
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Mike Ratledge Links
