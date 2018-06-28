Paula CampbellBorn 22 July 1980
Paula Campbell
1980-07-22
Paula Campbell is an American R&B singer from Baltimore, Maryland who first gained prominence as a contestant on Baltimore Idol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Lambton Worm
Colin Good
The Lambton Worm
The Lambton Worm
Can't Stop Crying (Feat. Neyo)
Paula Campbell
Can't Stop Crying (Feat. Neyo)
Can't Stop Crying (Feat. Neyo)
