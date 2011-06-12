AlpayBorn 1935
Alpay
Alpay or Alpay Nazikioğlu (born 1935 in Ankara) is a Turkish singer. He began his musical career in 1960, and has experimented with a number of styles, from romantic folk to rock. He also has covered a number of French and Italian songs.
Alpay is best known with his hit songs "Eylülde Gel" and "Fabrika Kızı".
