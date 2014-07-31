Sophie DelilaBorn 7 August 1983
Sophie Delila
1983-08-07
Sophie Delila Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Delila (born 7 August 1983), is a London-based French recording artist, songwriter, musician and producer currently signed to Universal Music.
Sophie Delila Tracks
Bound To Fall (Live In Session)
Sophie Delila
Bound To Fall (Live In Session)
Bound To Fall (Live In Session)
If I Should Die Tonight (Live In Session)
Sophie Delila
If I Should Die Tonight (Live In Session)
Bound to Fall
Sophie Delila
Bound to Fall
Bound to Fall
If I Should Die Tonight
Sophie Delila
If I Should Die Tonight
If I Should Die Tonight
Stars To Burn
Sophie Delila
Stars To Burn
Stars To Burn
What Did I Do
Sophie Delila
What Did I Do
What Did I Do
