Anwar Sardar Malik (born 2 November 1960), best known as Anu Malik, is an Indian music director and singer. He is an Indian National Award and Filmfare Award winning music director, who primarily composes Bollywood music for the Hindi film industry. Known as one of the mega music composers of 90s in India, he is the son of Sardar Malik. Anu Malik made his debut as a music composer in 1980 with the film Hunterwali 77.

Malik had been judging the television show Indian Idol since its inception, until he stepped down from the position in October 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment which he denied.

As a music director, he has composed music for various genres of films, and has written several commercially successful songs for the Hindi (Bollywood) film music industry. Malik is known for the use of the tabla in his songs, including "Taal Pe Ja"' and "Mere Humsafar" from the film Refugee, "Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal" from Main Hoon Na, "Eli Re Eli" from Yaadein and "Baazigar O Baazigar" from the film Baazigar.