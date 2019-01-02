Joan As Police WomanBorn 26 July 1970
Joan Wasser (born July 26, 1970), known by her stage name Joan As Police Woman, is an American musician, singer-songwriter and producer. She began her career playing violin with the Dambuilders and played with Black Beetle, Antony and the Johnsons, and Those Bastard Souls. Since 2004 she has released her solo material as Joan As Police Woman. She has released five regular studio albums, one EP, a number of singles and a collection of covers. Throughout her career, she has regularly collaborated with other artists as a writer, performer and arranger.
"It's not that I really liked my voice, I just had to do it" - Joan As Police Woman
Joan Wasser on the moment she stepped up to the mic...
"It's not that I really liked my voice, I just had to do it" - Joan As Police Woman
Can you top Joan As Police Woman's party trick?
She can't lick her elbow or clap with one hand, but what she can do might surprise you...
Can you top Joan As Police Woman's party trick?
