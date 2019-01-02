Orpheus Chamber OrchestraUS orchestra. Formed 1972
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

1972

Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (founded 1972) is a classical music chamber orchestra based in New York City. They have won several Grammy Awards. It is known for its collaborative leadership style in which the musicians, not a conductor, interpret the score.
Tracks
L'Adorazione dei Magi (Trittico Botticelliano)
Ottorino Respighi
L'Adorazione dei Magi (Trittico Botticelliano)
Symphony no. 45 in F sharp minor: v. Adagio
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no. 45 in F sharp minor: v. Adagio
A Musical Joke, K 522 (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
A Musical Joke, K 522 (4th mvt)
Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 1
Ottorino Respighi
Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 1
Flute Concerto in F major, RV 433, 'La tempesta di mare'
Antonio Vivaldi
Flute Concerto in F major, RV 433, 'La tempesta di mare'
Symphony in C major (1st mvt)
Georges Bizet
Symphony in C major (1st mvt)
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Adagio in G minor
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Adagio in G minor
Pulcinella Suite (Tarentella and Toccata)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella Suite (Tarentella and Toccata)
Danza de jalisco (Three Latin-American Sketches)
Aaron Copland
Danza de jalisco (Three Latin-American Sketches)
La Cambiale di Matrimonio: Overture
Gioachino Rossini
La Cambiale di Matrimonio: Overture
Italian Serenade arr for strings
Hugo Wolf
Italian Serenade arr for strings
Il Signor Bruschino (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Il Signor Bruschino (Overture)
Spring (Three Botticelli Pictures)
Ottorino Respighi
Spring (Three Botticelli Pictures)
Le Tic-Toc Choc & La Lutine (Divertimento after Couperin, Op 86)
Richard Strauss
Le Tic-Toc Choc & La Lutine (Divertimento after Couperin, Op 86)
Ragtime, for 11 instruments
Igor Stravinsky
Ragtime, for 11 instruments
Double Concerto For Violin And Bandoneon: Movement No 3
JP Joffre, JP Joffre, Michael Guttman & Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Double Concerto For Violin And Bandoneon: Movement No 3
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, Op 50
Divertimento in E flat major, K 252 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in E flat major, K 252 (2nd mvt)
Serenade for Strings, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade for Strings, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Scherzo a la Russe
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo a la Russe
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 21 in C major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical'
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical'
Symphony No 22 in E flat major, 'The Philosopher'
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 22 in E flat major, 'The Philosopher'
Romance No 2 in F major, Op 50
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance No 2 in F major, Op 50
Prometheus Unbound
Wayne Shorter
Prometheus Unbound
Piano Concerto in C Major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto in C Major, K 467 (2nd mvt)
The Salley Gardens
Traditional Irish, Craig Leon, Andreas Scholl & Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
The Salley Gardens
I. Spring; III. The Birth of Venus (Trittico Botticelliano)
Ottorino Respighi
I. Spring; III. The Birth of Venus (Trittico Botticelliano)
Symphony No 73 in D major, 'La chasse' (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 73 in D major, 'La chasse' (1st mvt)
Minuet In E From String Quartet
Luigi Boccherini
Minuet In E From String Quartet
Holberg Suite (Air)
Edvard Grieg
Holberg Suite (Air)
Holberg Suite for strings, Op 40 (Air)
Edvard Grieg
Holberg Suite for strings, Op 40 (Air)
Serenade in E flat major for wind sextet, K375
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in E flat major for wind sextet, K375
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik III Menuetto
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik III Menuetto
Preludio (The Birds)
Ottorino Respighi
Preludio (The Birds)
La scala di seta (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
La scala di seta (Overture)
Quiet City
Aaron Copland
Quiet City
Romance no. 1 in G
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance no. 1 in G
Dance of the Furies (Orfeo ed Euridice)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Dance of the Furies (Orfeo ed Euridice)
