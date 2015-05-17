Ørjan MatreBorn 6 December 1979
Ørjan Matre
1979-12-06
Ørjan Matre Biography (Wikipedia)
Ørjan Matre (born 6 December 1979 in Bergen) is a Norwegian contemporary composer.
Ørjan Matre Tracks
Halleluja, vor strid er endt (Halleluja, Our Strife Has ended); Hallingspringer
Ørjan Matre
Den ville sauen (The Wild Sheep) and Herrens venner (The Friends of Our Lord)
Trad.
