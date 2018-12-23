Cyrille AiméeBorn 10 August 1984
Cyrille Aimée
1984-08-10
Biography
Cyrille Aimée (born August 10, 1984) is a French jazz singer.
She grew up in the French town of Samois-sur-Seine, in Fontainebleau, France. Her father is French and her mother is from the Dominican Republic.
She won the Montreux Jazz Festival Competition in 2007, was a finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2010, and won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in 2012.
Tracks
Let It Snow
Cyrille Aimée
Three Little Words
Cyrille Aimée
Nuit Blanche (Live)
Cyrille Aimée
A Good Day
Cyrille Aimée
Love Me Or Leave Me
Cyrille Aimée
Estrellitas T Duendes
Cyrille Aimée
There's A Lull In My Life
Cyrille Aimée
You Make Me Feel So Young (feat. Cyrille Aimée)
Curtis Stigers
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Cyrille Aimée
It's A Good Day
Cyrille Aimée
lazy afternoon
Cyrille Aimée
Live Alone And Like It
Cyrille Aimée
Young At Heart
Cyrille Aimée
Pourtant
Pourtant
One Way Ticket
Cyrille Aimée
Where Or When
Cyrille Aimée
