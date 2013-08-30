Monsieur AdiBorn 22 August 1986
Monsieur Adi is a French-American electronic artist, musician, composer, producer, and remixer. He first became noticed in 2010 for creating official remixes for British pop singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and has since created official remixes for Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, Bastille, The Kooks and others. In 2012, he released his Fire Fire Fire EP, which features the song "Last Stand" in collaboration with British pop singer/songwriter Gary Go. On 23 April 2013, Monsieur Adi announced on Facebook and Twitter that he was "writing and producing music with Seal," to which the British singer/songwriter later confirmed on Twitter.
