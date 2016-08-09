Jorge AntunesBorn 23 April 1942
Jorge Antunes Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge de Freitas Antunes (born 23 April 1942) is a Brazilian composer of electroacoustic and acousmatic music. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Antunes entered the Escola de Música da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1959 where he studied violin. He went on to earn Master of Music degrees in both violin and composition from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and a Doctor of Music in electroacoustic music from the University of Paris (1977).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Three Chromophonic Studies I. Study for Green and Red Circles
Three Chromophonic Studies I. Study for Green and Red Circles
