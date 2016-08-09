Jorge de Freitas Antunes (born 23 April 1942) is a Brazilian composer of electroacoustic and acousmatic music. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Antunes entered the Escola de Música da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1959 where he studied violin. He went on to earn Master of Music degrees in both violin and composition from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and a Doctor of Music in electroacoustic music from the University of Paris (1977).